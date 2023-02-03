The Colombia selection youth needs an urgent victory, tonight, against Paraguayana triumph that allows her to stick her head out and breathe after being sunk byrUruguay (0-1) on the first date of the hexagonal of South American Sub-20, that qualifies the first four to the World Cup in Indonesia.

And to win, it’s hardly obvious, he needs a goal. put it in! This Colombia led by Hector Cardenas He has written his matches with a blunt pencil. Ineffective, as was the Selection of older than, under the command of Reinaldo Ruedadid not qualify for the last World Cup in Qatar, as has happened so many times to so many national teams.

Does this sub-20 team not score goals because of the coach’s game plan? Does it fail in the definition because the attackers are at a bad time? The old discussion of whether the chicken or the egg comes first.

A good way to avoid simple perception and easy prejudice in this matter is to turn to data, which is a way of taking a picture of the facts.

Colombia vs. Uruguay in the Sub-20.

numbers in red

Thus, if a team has very few chances of scoring, then wrong offensive operations and attack strategies are revealed, matters that concern the coaches. If the teams have a high effectiveness percentage (goals over chances), the players comply.

Colombia lost on the eve of the championship its superstar gunner, Jhon Jader Duranhired by the astonville English. And none of the other boys called up has claimed the goal.

According to official data from the South American Football Confederation (Conmebol), Colombia has a very low percentage of effectiveness, the fourth among the six finalists: barely 10 percent. And the numbers of most of his attackers are in red. The criticized Caraballo and Zuleta have not scored a single goal.

Colombia vs. Argentina in the sub-20.

Caraballo has had two clear scoring chances (according to information from SofaScore, our statistical ally), and Zuleta hasn’t had any. Cortés, the right winger, is the one with the best effectiveness (with two goals), and Luna follows him (with one). They are three of the only five scores that the team has achieved in five games.

What makes it clear to the players is that Colombia is the second team with the most shots in the tournament (69; Uruguay, leader with 87, and Brazil, third with 67). They are the data of the Conmebol.

If those called up speak for a national coach, then these forwards show Cárdenas very badly. But, from what he has gone through on the pitch, the problem is with the Indian and not with the arrow…

