EPP, Conservatives and Reformists of ECR ​​and liberals alone at 99.99% will not have the numbers to govern without the Salvian-Lepenist right

By now the contrast is clear, radical, irreconcilable. Matteo Salvini invites Marine Le Pen next Sunday to the Pontida lawn and relaunches the idea of ​​the three-soul centre-right in Europe too. Antonio Tajani he strongly reiterates never with Le Pen and Afd, the German far right allied with the Northern League. In the middle is the prime minister who sees her dream of making a change to the European institutions with the vote in June 2024 and also ruling Brussels fade away.

Manfred Weber and Roberta Metsola – the two main exponents of the European People’s Party – have explicitly said that the old agreement with the left of the PSE and the liberals (the Ursula scheme) is better than allying with the right. Giorgia Meloniwho had established a dialogue and a relationship with Weber as president of the Conservatives and Reformists, has now ended up in a corner.

From the Brothers of Italy, no one takes sides in the Salvini-Tajani dispute and everyone replies “let’s wait to count the votes and then we’ll see”. But EPP, ECR Conservatives and Reformists and Liberals alone 99.99% will not have the numbers to govern without the Salvian-Lepenist right. Not only that, in ECR there are the Spaniards from Vox who the Popular Party absolutely don’t want. And so Meloni, who aimed to overturn the political balance of power a Brussels and Strasbourg, a handful of flies remain. After the European elections, we will return to the Ursula majority with the EPP, PSE and Macron’s liberals. The League will have no problems remaining in the opposition (indeed, it will even play into its electoral game) but for the Prime Minister who has to manage many matches with the European Union it will be a big, big problem. But these are the facts and even in FdI they know well that this is the scenario.

