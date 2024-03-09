Meloni and Von der Leyen, mission to Egypt to stop migrants and with a view to European elections

“The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, will go to Cairo, Egypt on Sunday next week, with Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece, and will meet the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi. This trip takes place in the context of discussions on strengthening the partnership between the EU and Egypt”. This was declared by the spokesperson of the European Commission, Veerle Nuyts, certifying yet another step in the partnership between Meloni and Von der Leyen.

After the visit to Lampedusa, the Italian prime minister and the president of the European Commission go to Egypt trying to bring home an agreement to stop migrants. The agreement, explains La Stampa, it would be built on the model of the one signed with Tunis: financing to slow down the flow of refugees. A way to strengthen the ties between Von der Leyen and the soul of the rising right.

Ursula's confirmation is suddenly in the balance, attacked by Macron's man and the German government

But be careful, because suddenly Ursula's encore leadership of the Commission appears to be in the balance. La Stampa writes that the reconfirmation “is now seriously questioned within what should be her coalition and this would make external support from Meloni's party useless”. The Turin newspaper underlines that at the Bucharest congress – where she ran as the only candidate – “89 delegates voted against, another 10 put a null ballot in the ballot box and almost one hundred of those regularly registered at the congress chose not to vote. According to a source present at the congress, the hidden director he would have been a sniper Manfred Weber, the president of the EPP, who five years ago was sacrificed to make room for von der Leyen.”

Then came a broadside from Paris with Thierry Breton, commissioner for the Internal Market of the von der Leyen executive, who defined his president as “outnumbered by her own party”. And therefore, he asked himself: “Is it possible to entrust the management of Europe to the EPP again for another five years, i.e. 25 consecutive years?”. It should not be overlooked that Breton is considered one of the closest men to Emmanuel Macron. Attacks on Ursula also from the Minister of Finance Christian Lindner, liberal, for the banning of internal combustion engines for cars.

So pay attention to the next developments, with the League which behind the scenes is trying to resurrect the hypothesis of a single sovereignist group.