The Grand Prix Judo Championship, which is hosted by the Austrian Federation, under the supervision of the International Federation, and concludes on Sunday with the participation of 78 countries, and its prizes are 100,000 euros, will witness Gregory Aram, our national team’s player, competing in his match in the under-90 kg weight against the South Korean veteran Lee Songo. The tournament comes within the “Judo” preparation program. UAE for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Karim Abdel Latif played with Antonio Tornal from the Dominican Republic, in the under-73 kg weight, while Dhafer Aram, who apologized for not participating in the under-100 kg due to injury, continues his treatment at the Sports Medical Center, on the sidelines of the tournament, before traveling to the Georgia Championship.

On the other hand, the Japanese national team occupies the lead in the Austrian Championship, concluding the opening round with two golds and a silver, followed by Brazil with “gold and silver,” and Spain and Serbia with “gold.”

On the other hand, Viktor Syktrov, our national team coach, praised the wonderful development witnessed in the level of a number of male and female players during the current season, which is reflected in their performance during the World Championship hosted by the UAE next May, which is considered the conclusion of the major qualifying competitions for the “Paris Olympics.”

Victor appreciated the follow-up and attention of Mohammed bin Thaloub Al-Darai, President of the Federation, who directed that all preparation requirements be provided during the next stage in preparation for international participation, most notably the World Championship in Abu Dhabi and the 2024 Paris Olympics, in which the UAE national team will participate with 5 players, and there is an opportunity for others to join.