“We will not stop.” So Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, speaking via video link at the close of Massimiliano Fedriga’s electoral campaign in Udine. “Other fundamental reforms for the coming decades will arrive at the Council of Ministers in the coming weeks”. “In this government we are united and compact, despite what the newspapers write, what the commentators say about us. Sometimes I read the newspapers and get angry, but then I think they write things that aren’t true and because they have nothing else. Even the oppositions, I see them nervous but I understand it, I understand it eh…”. “It’s good news – says Meloni – that they say false things about what happens between us, just as they often say false things about what we do, because when you need to lie to attack you, well, it means that for concrete reasons there are few to do it”.

“It seems to me that we have an excellent climate – he continues – obviously we are aware of the enormous difficulties we are facing and it seems to me that instead there are others, I say it politely to be a bit like that, nervous. Here I understand them a a little bit, because where is the disaster that should have loomed upon the arrival of the centre-right government? Where is the expected international isolation? It seems to me that our leading role in foreign policy is there for all to see, but I think it is under the eyes of all also the respect with which we are viewed by other nations who know that they have to deal with us but that they can count on us. Where is the nervousness of the markets?”.

PNRR – The government is doing “a capillary, painstaking job to remodulate a Pnrr that we didn’t write, what we’re doing is trying to make it compatible with what had been written, but also with the new priorities for the our nation starting with the issue of energy security. It’s an ambitious program and I’ll stop here. There will be obstacles to carrying it forward, but if there’s one thing we don’t lack, it’s courage”.

“We do not lack courage, we do not lack vision, we do not lack respect for the citizens who have given us the task of governing this nation – he goes on -. We will do what it takes because we have not been chosen to maintain the status quo. We were chosen because people believe we can unleash the best energies of this nation, because they hope we have the strength to do what no one else has had the courage to do, because they hope we have the strength to go through with it and we have it. It is a difficult path but it is a path that does not scare us”.

PRESIDENTIALISM – “I undertake that by the end of this legislature we will bring about a presidential reform of the Italian state” he adds.

ECONOMY – “The spread has been declining steadily since we got here, where’s that collapse of the economy that everyone was talking about?” Meloni says.

BASIC INCOME – “The citizen’s income: abolishing it for those who are able to work is already bearing fruit, because many have been put in the position to do it again. It is a choice that I vindicate” underlines the prime minister.

AUTONOMY – “Differentiated autonomy can represent a challenge to make territories grow, a challenge, a stimulus to bridge the infrastructural, health and economic gap that exists today not only between regions, but also between different areas of the same territories of a region “.