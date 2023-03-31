(Reuters) – Federal Reserve officials may take some comfort from data released on Friday that showed a cooling of a key gauge of inflation in February, but it’s unclear whether that will mark enough progress for the U.S. central bank to shut down. its tightening campaign.

The US Commerce Department said the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 5.0% in February from a year earlier, down from a 5.3% gain in January. A measure of core inflation – seen as a better indicator of future price increases – came in slightly lower than expected at 4.6%.

But with the Fed trying to reach 2% annual inflation, policymakers are likely to be wary of declaring victory too soon.

“It’s too early to assess whether we’ve really gotten as far as we need to,” Boston Fed President Susan Collins said in an interview with Bloomberg Television on Friday.

Potentially concerning for central bank policymakers could be continued pressure on services inflation, excluding housing, a move Fed Chair Jerome Powell said he was watching closely.

Futures linked to the Fed’s benchmark rate implied a just over 50% chance the central bank would keep monetary policy unchanged at its May 2-3 meeting, reversing earlier bets that a 0% hike was more likely. .25 percentage points in borrowing costs, for the range of 5.00% to 5.25%.

Traders were also betting more heavily that the Fed will start cutting rates as early as July, with the base rate expected to hit the 4.25% to 4.50% range by the end of this year, based on futures.

Fed officials earlier this month signaled that most expect a further 25 percentage point hike this year and, contrary to market expectations, they don’t plan any rate cuts until 2024.

They will have a lot more economic data to look at in the countdown to the next monetary policy meeting, including a monthly reading on the labor market next week and more data on inflation to be released in late April.

Even more important will be the reading of stress in the banking sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank earlier this month, including whether the tightening of credit conditions is dampening demand enough that further rate hikes are unnecessary. .

(By Ann Saphir and Howard Schneider)