Melissa Paredes He recalled the difficult days he lived after the ampay he starred in with Anthony Aranda, which led to announcing his divorce with Rodrigo Cuba. At the fourth gala of “The Great Show”, this October 22, the participant recognized mistakes at that stage and assured that she had already left the grudges behind.

What did Melissa Paredes say?

The actress stressed that they have returned to communication and stop publicly confronting each other for the well-being of their daughter. To carry it out, they are undergoing psychological therapy.

“Never in my life had I felt what pain is. I had to live it in my own flesh, I don’t wish it on anyone, It was the worst thing that ever happened to me in my life. ”, he said at the beginning of his speech.

“Here there was no one who was wrong, one person, two or three, we all made mistakes and we are doing our best to start over. That includes therapy, work, and holding on tight.” Walls.

Melissa Paredes breaks down

The former reality girl broke from one moment to another and was comforted by Gisela Valcárcel, who gave her a few words of encouragement.

“I don’t want to bring tears to the show, I just think that when you allow them to see the vulnerability within, that’s when we’ve really grown,” he said.

Finally, Melissa Paredes He spoke again of what he lived. “I believe that I had to forgive, I had to ask for forgiveness, I had already done it, but nobody ever saw it “, said.

“Believe me that when I paid with the same currency it was worse for me, you should never pay with the same currency, that is not done and I learned it by force,” he concluded.

The former host of “America Today” hit the dance floor dressed as Catwoman and dazzled the public with his artistic talent.

At the gala, Samahara Lobatón could not beat Facundo González and was eliminated from the reality show. “This program gave me back the desire to continue living,” she said at her farewell.

How did Melissa Paredes do in “The Great Show”?

Melissa Paredes obtained the highest score of the fourth gala of “The great show”. The actress and former television host shone on the dance floor to the rhythm of a song by Jennifer López.

Gisela Valcárcel made her the proposal to bring Janet Barboza to the program, as a VIP jury, and she had a unique reaction. “Do you want to send me to sentence?”, she said.