Riding | Double victory with a particularly sensitive horse – Angelica Augustsson Zanotelli, winner of the Helsinki Horse Show’s main class: “I still can’t believe what happened”

Helsinki Horse Show reached a new audience record. However, the money competition in Saudi Arabia organized at the same time ate up the participant list of the World Cup in Helsinki.

Helsinki The International Horse Show was a one-woman show. Swedish Angelica Augustsson Zanotelli won both the Saturday and Sunday main classes.

“I’m still in a bubble. I still can’t believe what happened! The first time this happened to me,” Augustsson Zanotelli said after the class.

The 35-year-old rider’s winning horse in both classes was the 12-year-old mare Kalinka van de Nachtegaele. The wins came with a fast replay time.

“The horse is special in both a good and a challenging way. It is very delicate. I am proud that it has become a superstar. I’ve believed in it even when others didn’t. “

Class the best Finn was 31 years old Jasmin Seppälä Captain stallion in 27th place.

“The horse doesn’t get nervous about anything, it’s really sympathetic. It also makes me confident that we will get through this.”

Seppälä, who runs a stable in Holland, came to Finland after a break of years. He jumped for the first time at the five-star World Cup level. Seppälä has previously focused on riding young horses and rose to the international level only recently.

“It was great to ride in front of the home crowd. I have never ridden in a similar competition.”

Ana-Julia Kontio’s race was ruined when she rode the wrong obstacle.

Anna-Julia Kontion and Jay Jay van de Mottelhoeve’s performance was disqualified in the first round when Kontio rode the wrong barrier.

“I can’t describe what happened. I rode the wrong track for the first time ever. It was completely my own mistake. Apparently we had to experience this too, unfortunately in the most boring place possible”, Kontio regretted right after the track.

However, he thanked his horse, which jumped well.

“It bodes well for the future.”

The two of you after the pandemic year, the Helsinki Horse Show reached a new visitor record. During the five days, 52,000 people visited the event.

“All shows were filled better than before. Maybe this is a post-pandemic longing to come back to the event”, CEO of Helsinki Horse Show Tom Gordin evaluate.

At the same time as the Helsinki International Horse Show, the big money Global Championships Tour show jumping competition was contested in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Many world-class riders previously seen in Helsinki ended up riding in Saudi Arabia for higher prize money than in Helsinki.

“The International Equestrian Federation is no longer allowed to protect competition dates. This is the situation we live with. I am grateful for all the international riders who decided to come to Helsinki”, said Gordin.