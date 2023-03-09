It doesn’t go anymore. After a wave of rumors and criticism, Melissa Paredes confirmed his departure from the recently released television program “Préndete”. Less than 3 months after being introduced as one of the hosts, the actress also told the reasons why she would leave Panamericana Televisión. Karla Tarazona began the edition of this March 8 with the news about her driving partner and made reference to what was said in “Love and fire”.

“Yesterday, in a program, it slipped that Melissa Paredes would only be with us until Friday. The correct thing is that from the mouth of Melissa herself, what is happening is known, “she assured.

What did Melissa Paredes say?

After what was mentioned by Karla Tarazona, Melissa Paredes proceeded to explain the reason why she will no longer appear in the magazine.

“Yesterday this was said in a program in the afternoon, so it’s time to say how things have been. Although it is true, my contract ends on Friday, although it is true that they were going to renew me (…), a decision was made that they would no longer do it, they will have their reasons. I am grateful to you for having received me in such a beautiful way. I take with me the best memories,” she said.

Nosy says goodbye to Melissa Paredes

For his part, Kurt Villavicencio had some emotional words for Melissa Paredes and highlighted the good camaraderie he had with her during those two months.

“In these two months that I have worked with Melissa Paredes, I have met a very responsible person, very cooperative and with a very good vibe. She has never made a problem here in the two months she has been on the program. I wish I had the temperament of Melissa”, said the amused ‘Nosy’.

Melissa Paredes sent a hint to Ethel Pozo on Women’s Day

After announcing her departure from the program, Melissa Paredes issued an emotional greeting this Wednesday, March 8 for Women’s Day, however, she took the opportunity to hint at Ethel Pozo.

“Happy day to all, actually it should be the whole year and not just one day because, of course, one day you wear the Women’s Day polo shirt and then you destroy it”, expressed the presenter, with which she sent a hint to her former colleagues, who went on the air this Wednesday the 8th with pink polo shirts and messages of empowerment.

Samuel Suárez speaks after announcement of Melissa Paredes

As expected, various figures from the show began to comment on the departure of Melissa Paredes from “Préndete”. One of them was Samuel Suárez, who gave his opinion through his social networks. The content creator assured that not even the model herself expected a rejection from the public like the one she received.

“Many, like me initially, thought that she could work as a host because she was controversial and confrontational. But not even she imagined that the public was going to turn its back on her and (that) on her channel they were going to wait for her to finish her contract to disappear her. Her self-frustration must be strong and she externalizes it that way, ”she specified.

Magaly Medina on the departure of Melissa Paredes

The host Magaly Medina had no mercy with her opinion about the departure of Melissa Paredes from “Préndete”. She criticized her for the figures given by the Panamericana Televisión program. “Every day that audience misfortune that she has is depressing, it is to cry. And without being geniuses of television production, it is known that it is because of her (Melissa),” questioned the ATV figure.