It is no secret to anyone that Real Madrid is preparing a renewal for its midfield where they value a huge number of outings in the summer market. Thus, the club must cover these casualties and they are very clear about who is the priority player to fulfill this task. This is the Englishman Jude Bellingham, the new great pearl of Borussia Dortmund who has been linked with the team from the Spanish capital for weeks.
This option is no longer even on the rumor table, as it is a very close possibility, so much so that the club has started the formal attack for the signing of the teenager who plays as an adult. During the visit of the player and his entourage to London for the duel against Chelsea for the Champions League, people from Real Madrid had a talk with the father of the midfielder and the reality is that it was very beneficial for the cause of the 14 times European champions.
Sources in Germany confirm that Bellingham’s father has informed the people of Real Madrid that his son is happy with the option of wearing the merengue shirt, and to this day he is not thinking of any destination other than within the white house. Neither with the Premier League teams, nor with PSG. much less a renewal with Borussia Dortmund. Right now and after these contacts, the rest of the movement is in the hands of Madrid to finalize the much-desired signing.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked
#Jude #Bellinghams #arrival #Real #Madrid #imminent
Leave a Reply