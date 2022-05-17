Melissa Paredes She was the protagonist of one of the most controversial events of entertainment in 2021, since she appeared in an ampay with Anthony Aranda. After this event, it was speculated that the actress and television host had been unfaithful to Rodrigo Cuba. However, she has steadfastly denied skipping her marriage.

In the latest edition of the program “On everyone’s lips”, the influencer was answering questions about her past relationship with ‘Gato’ Cuba, especially about how the divorce terms were. This in reference to the last statements that the footballer gave for “Love and fire”.

It was then that she took advantage of the moment and clarified that she had not committed any act of infidelity during her marriage and that only she and her ex-partner know the truth of things.

Melissa Paredes denies infidelity to Rodrigo Cuba

Melissa Paredes took several minutes to remember the moments she lived next to the Sport Boys player while they were married. Likewise, she reflected on the breakdown of her relationship and explained that she never cheated on Rodrigo with Anthony Aranda.

Although it was pointed out, on repeated occasions, as the one that caused the end of their relationship, the influencer once again emphasized that she did not commit any fault despite what many comment on. “Although many do not believe it, there are no victims here, there are only two culprits” he expressed.

Melissa Paredes does not hold a grudge against Rodrigo Cuba

The former television host said that, despite all the scandal caused by some images in which she is seen with her current partner Anthony Aranda, the actress is not affected by the criticism she received and much less holds a grudge against her father. Little daughter.

“ Some call me silly, but I’m not spiteful I always leave everything aside, the people who know me, know how I am, “he said in the presence of all the drivers of” On everyone’s lips “.

When did Melissa Paredes and ‘Gato’ Cuba get divorced?

Melissa Paredes and ‘Gato’ Cuba managed to finalize their divorce on Monday, November 29, 2021. Later, the soccer player declared for the program “Amor y fuego” assuring that he was happy for this new beginning in his life. “I do not believe in mourning, life goes on,” he said.

Jorge Cuba also celebrated the official separation from his son through his social networks. “It was 30 days of intense work to achieve possession and divorce included. Today this story was closed. Rodrigo is single again!” he wrote on Instagram.