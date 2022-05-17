In parallel to this development, the CEO of Techland recalls that they will continue to add content to the latest zombie adventure.

The franchise of dying light It has achieved great success among fans of zombie experiences, something that has resulted in million-dollar sales for both the first installment and the most recent sequel. After this economic boost, Techland has valued the exploration of other types of adventures and has immersed itself in the development of a unannounced new game.

We’re hiring for an unannounced open world AAA RPG in a fantasy settingTechlandThis is how we see it in Techland’s latest post on Twitter, where they explain that they are looking for staff to “an open world AAA RPG unannounced, in a fantasy setting.” To accompany this tweet, the developer has posted a first picture conceptual in which, in addition to observing a dreamlike setting, a phrase is read that motivates the registration of professionals: “Let’s build a new and exciting world together!”

[cita01]Techland’s post does not provide more details about its title, but since Game Informer point out some of the figures involved in this development, which includes former employees of CD Projekt RED: Karolina Stachyra (narrative director on The Bloody Baron quest in The Witcher 3), Arkadiusz Borowik (narrative boss in the same game) and Bartosz Ochamn (open world director on Cyberpunk 2077).

Beyond this, the study also highlights other professionals involved in the creation of your title, such as Kevin Quaid (lead animator on Horizon: Zero Dawn), David McClure (lead designer at Deathloop), mario maltezos (creative director of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time) and many more.

“We want to create a fully next-gen experience,” he says. Pawel Marchewka, CEO of Techland, in a press release. “A new epic fantasy setting in a sprawling open world, fueled by the skills and experience we’ve gained as a team over the years, infused with new ideas, passion and creativity. Though we can’t share any more details about it right now.” this project, we are really committed to it and we hope to show it to the players in the right moment“.

Beyond this, the CEO takes advantage of the press release to remember his constant support for Dying Light 2: Stay Human, which will receive content over the next 5 years. At the moment, fans of the game are enjoying a busy month of May, but they will have to wait a little longer to experience the story DLCwhich has delayed its release.

