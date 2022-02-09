Melissa Paredes and Anthony Aranda continue to develop their love relationship and even show off at their relatives’ houses. Recently, they were recorded during the actress’s grandmother’s birthday and when she retired, she gave statements for the Magaly Medina program.

The cameras of Magaly TV, the firm approached Melissa Paredes when she left the family meeting together with her new partner. The reporter did not hesitate to ask her about the beginning of her romance with Anthony Aranda and the circumstances of her first kiss.

The former driver assured: “The first kiss they saw was there (at the ampay). Yes, of course (I can swear), it was the first time”.

The television figure and the dancer were supported in the month of October in affectionate attitudes while they were in the parking lot of a Miraflores shopping center.

Melissa Paredes talks about her daughter’s relationship with Ale Venturo

Melissa Paredes declared for the cameras of América Espectaculos and referred to the outings that her youngest daughter has with Rodrigo Cuba and her new partner Ale Venturo. In that interview, she pointed out that she has no problem letting her little girl have a relationship with the businesswoman, as long as her well-being is the main thing.

“I do not know her, but if he gets along with my daughter, everything’s fine. As long as they don’t hurt you. I believe that neither of the two parties is affectionate in front of the girl or does things that can damage her mind, ”she said.