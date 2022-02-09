After talking about a hypothetical Remake of The Last of Usgraphically more detailed and with a longer history, the leaker Foxy go back to talking about the next few days that could come back up this time PlayStation 5.

This time the titles shared by Foxy are four: Resistance, Motorstorm, SOCOM And Sly Cooper. Not only that, but the leaker says there would be another handful of classic IPs in the pipeline that are slated to launch on the next-gen console as well.

Among these, SOCOM had already been rumored a few days ago within a Discord channel, while the return of Sly Cooper was hypothesized during last year’s PlayStation Showcase, when the PlayStation commercial had just inserted the title logo.

. I can’t validate someone else’s info, but I’ll share anyway for those interested .. Resistance

Motorstorm

Socom

Sly Cooper ..and a few other classic IP are (rumored) making a comeback. # PS5 – Foxy (@foxygames_uk) February 7, 2022

Whether these rumors will lead to real confirmations remains to be seen.