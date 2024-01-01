Melissa Paredes rose from the ashes. Since 2022, the former host of 'America Today' has started new projects in the entertainment industry. In 2023, Paredes resumed her acting career with the role of the popular 'Patty', in the national series 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio', and earned constructive criticism from viewers. Melissa welcomed 2024 with her partner, Anthony Aranda, and her youngest daughter, Mía. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Melissa Paredes say about 2023?

In a build of videos via Instagram, Melissa wished her followers the best and thanked them for their support of her career. She also noted that she is down to earth, but her dreams fly high.

“Happy 2024!!⭐️🥂💛✨🥰 God bless you so much!!! Be very very happy!!! Thanks a lot!!! With my feet on the ground, but my mind in the stars!!!”reads the publication.

What did Melissa Paredes say after leaving 'At the bottom there is room'?

After in the last chapter season of the América Televisión series, Paredes' character was abandoned by Erick Elera's, Melissa used her social networks to say goodbye to the cast and was grateful that they made her feel at home.

“With this little reel I say a fond farewell to 'Patty', who ultimately came into my life at the perfect time, because all of God's plans are always perfect. Never before, never after. Thanks to Erick Elera for being a great colleague, I admire you and love you as well as all the actors from 'AFHS' who welcomed me with open arms. Thank you for letting me be part.”he said in a video posted on his Instagram account.