Although it did not come in first place, it was very present in the categories available on this platform.

This time Valve handles the titles that have generated the most money, new releases, most played, early access, Steam Deck, Control and VR.

Regarding the titles with the highest grossing on Steam, Baldur's Gate 3 He is in third position and they surpass him Destiny 2 and Apex Legendswhich are free but include microtransactions.

Regarding new launches, it is in fourth place and below starfield, Hogwarts Legacy and Payday 3. As for the most played, it is in third, and above this creation by Larian Studios are DOTA 2 and Goose Goose Duck.

Baldur's Gate 3 Maybe it's in early access in fifth place and they surpass it Disney Dreamlight Valley, Sun Haven, Ready or Not and Demonologist.

In the Steam Deck category, the ideal titles to be played on this Valve system, Baldur's Gate 3 is in second position; Half-Life is in the first.

It also appears in Control, a category that lists the most played controller titles of the year measured by the number of daily active controller players.

The Best of 2023 🎉 is now available! Check out the top selling games, the most played games, the most popular games for Steam Deck, and more here: https://t.co/ClqaYx9kI0 And while you're at it, don't forget to check out the Steam Winter Sale and vote in the Steam Awards! —Steam (@Steam) December 28, 2023

Only in this case Baldur's Gate 3 It's very low. It is in place #11 of the Gold titles, not Platinum as in the categories mentioned before.

As expected, Free-to-Play or F2P titles are the ones that stand out for raising the most on Valve's Steam.

The fact that they cost nothing to download and that they base their economy on additional content or cosmetic items make them attractive to many players. Even so, the GOTY managed to stand out in this service.

Apart from Baldur's Gate 3 and Valve we have more video game information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

