Melissa Martínez talks about Matías Mier and does not leave him “well standing”

Melissa Martinez, The Colombian sports journalist, once again referred to one of the hardest moments of her life, the separation with the soccer player Matías Mier.

The presenter and the Uruguayan were married for almost three years, but the relationship ended at any moment, apparently due to infidelity.

(James Rodríguez reacts after not being called up to the Colombian National Team for friendlies)

(Shakira: neither Piqué, Cruise, Buttler, nor Hamilton; they filter what would be their new goal)

strong dart

Martínez was invited to the program Buenos días de RCN television and there he spoke of various moments of his life.

And the theme of Mier, their coexistence, their separation and the learning that that difficult moment left him could not be missing.

“The sentimental situation corresponds to a percentage, capable, the most important, because it is your family, but it is not the only thing. There are so many more things and factors in life to keep getting up,” she said.

And he added: “What am I losing? A person next to me who was not valuing me enough; but that person lost someone who adored him.”

(Germán Chaves: images of pain at the arrival of mortal remains in Chocontá)