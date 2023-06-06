Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Melissa Martínez talks about Matías Mier and does not leave him “well standing”

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 6, 2023
in Sports
0
Melissa Martínez talks about Matías Mier and does not leave him “well standing”


close

Mellisa Martínez and Matías Mier

The soccer player moved from Colombia in January.

Photo:

Instagram: @melissamartineza / @mati.mier

The soccer player moved from Colombia in January.

He recalled the difficult moment of his separation with the footballer.

Melissa Martinez, The Colombian sports journalist, once again referred to one of the hardest moments of her life, the separation with the soccer player Matías Mier.

The presenter and the Uruguayan were married for almost three years, but the relationship ended at any moment, apparently due to infidelity.
strong dart

Martínez was invited to the program Buenos días de RCN television and there he spoke of various moments of his life.

And the theme of Mier, their coexistence, their separation and the learning that that difficult moment left him could not be missing.

“The sentimental situation corresponds to a percentage, capable, the most important, because it is your family, but it is not the only thing. There are so many more things and factors in life to keep getting up,” she said.

And he added: “What am I losing? A person next to me who was not valuing me enough; but that person lost someone who adored him.”
