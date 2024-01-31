The recognized Melissa Martinez 2024 starts with valuable reflections and a closing of cycles that encourages his millions of followers and, a new love?

The influencer participated in the podcast 'Vos podés' and there she spoke frankly about what one of the most difficult chapters of her life left her, the divorce from the Uruguayan soccer player. Matías Mier.

(2027 Pan American Games: the last deadline expired and Colombia did not pay, what happened? (They investigate the death of a young woman after a sexual encounter with a Corinthians soccer player)

Hard moments

“I went through several moments. I closed myself off a lot and it was a very strict reduction of my close group. I think so, one of my partners was a great company, a great support, but I think my greatest gain at that time was “recover my friendship with my sister,” he revealed.

“We have very different personalities, she is the strong one and I am the opposite… She realizes things that I don't. In some way, being closer to her, understanding her vision of what was happening was very important. We are attending to this friendship… he told me: 'Open your eyes with this, you are not realizing that,'” he added.

Well, everything indicates that the painful ones have already passed and the presenter is in the glorious ones, when talking about love.

It is noted that since December 2023 he has been frequently seen with Andrés Anaya, who is the son of the former controller of Santander, Fredy Anaya.

There is a video that reveals them. On Martínez's birthday, Carolina Soto's husband decided to surprise her and the mariachis played.

While the video is running, there is a mysterious man with Melissa Martínez, who is seeing Anaya.

(Daniel Muñoz, fifth Colombian in the current Premier League: the legion is growing)

Sports