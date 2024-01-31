Ice hockey | An expert makes fun of Finnish ice hockey: “So fun and exciting”

The SC league match between Vaasan Sport and TPS saw a rather calm start to the attack.

Finland The SM league is quoted in Canada, but not in a very flattering way.

Expert of the hockey website The Hockey News Tony Ferrari shared a video clip of the match between Vaasan Sport and Turku Palloseura on the message service X on Tuesday.

In the situation, TPS is having a rather leisurely delay start, and Sport's players, on the other hand, have grouped themselves with the full strength of the five in positions in the TPS defense area, but they are not moving at all.

The situation is not moving forward. The situation at a complete standstill lasts almost 20 seconds, and TPS's first attempt ends with a quick U-turn.

Finally, after about half a minute of standing, TPS gets out of its own defense area.

“Opening the league is so fun and exciting, no one ever said that,” Ferrari says in connection with the video.

The video had collected almost 170,000 views in a day. Many who commented on the publication wonder if the game really looks like this in Finland.

Finnish fans say that there are many teams in the league that do not play the way they see.

Sport won the match played on January 23 with a score of 1–0 after the winning goal contest.