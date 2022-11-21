Melissa Martínez filters the first bomb photos!

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Melissa Martinez
The journalist is already in Qatar ready for the World Cup.
November 21, 2022, 12:25 PM
Melissa Martinez He has his thousands of followers in suspense on social networks, since the announcement of his spectacular photos in a country publication was known.
Martínez, in his social networks, He uploaded two of the photos that are already in the publication, whose theme is the World Cup.
The journalist uploaded to her social networks two photos that could be seen on the soho magazinethe ones that his followers expect.
She herself was not far behind and has already published two of the sensual images.
Similarly, the statement accompanied these photos with some images and videos of their displacement to Qatar.
Melissa Martínez has her fans waiting for her photographs, scantily clad, in Soho magazine, dedicated to the male public.
“The SoHo World Cup edition is already on sale, the return that we all celebrate. You will see Luis Díaz (@LuisFDiaz19), our cover, in an exclusive interview.
Also, as you requested,
@MelisaMarArtuz posed for our lens and her style was also part of #SoHo”, was the official message of the publication.
Sports
November 21, 2022, 12:25 PM
