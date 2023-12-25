The renowned journalist Melissa Martinez ends 2023 with valuable reflections and a closing of cycles that encourages its millions of followers.

The influencer participated in the podcast 'Vos podés' and there she spoke frankly about what one of the most difficult chapters of her life left her with, the divorce from the Uruguayan soccer player. Matías Mier.

It wasn't easy, but…

“I went through several moments. I closed myself off a lot and it was a very strict reduction of my close group. I think so, one of my partners was a great company, a great support, but I think my greatest gain at that time was “recover my friendship with my sister,” he revealed.

We have very different personalities, she is the strong one and I am the opposite… She notices things that I don't. Somehow, to be with her closer, Understanding their view of what was happening was very important. We are tending to this friendship… he told me: 'open your eyes with this, you are not realizing that,'” she added.

The presenter and businesswoman acknowledged that she began to feel insecure on her social networks, that she had lost a little of the joy that characterizes her as a result of these trust problems and that caused her several inconveniences.

“That has been a great loss, that in some way I was able to lose, like the spark of what comes out to me, of my black humor, basically by trying not to affect any third party, because it has never been my idea,” he concluded.

Mier recently announced that he will be a father and that he will marry his current girlfriend, Valentina Rendon. “A few months ago we experienced the greatest happiness of our lives when we found out about your arrival. From the first moment our hearts were filled with an inexplicable love that we had never felt before and from then on, you are our priority. Every day we talk about you, we imagine you, we dream of you and we look forward to you,” the footballer said on his social networks.

