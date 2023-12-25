The year 2023 is coming to an end and that is why today we have decided to create a club combining the players of two of the best-known clubs in the entire world and the two largest in the Spanish league.
Below we leave you with the best possible lineup for 2023 combining players from FC Barcelona and Real Madrid.
Although he is now injured, the German is one of the pillars of FC Barcelona and the current Zamora of LaLiga. Ter Stegen was key in the team trained by Xavi Hernández to win LaLiga
On the right side we have the Frenchman, Jules Koundé, who does not like to play in this position but does it really well. Without a doubt in this combined eleven of culés and meringues, the right back is for Koundé
At the back we have another Blaugrana player, the Uruguayan defender is one of the best centre-backs at the moment and yes or yes he had to be in this lineup
Accompanying Araújo we have Eder Militao, who sadly has not played matches this day due to a torn ligament on the first day. Even so, the Brazilian was one of Real Madrid's key players last season. Does anyone dare to go through this wall of power plants?
To close the defensive line we have Alejandro Balde on the left side. This year it is not at the level of last season but in 22/23 it was one of the biggest emergences in Spanish football. He had to be in this eleven.
As the first player in the center of the field we have Frenkie De Jong, a footballer who, when he is not absent, is noticed by FC Barcelona. The Dutchman is winning stripes this season.
Luka Modric is one of the owners of Real Madrid's midfield. Although the Croatian is losing prominence this year, last season he was one of Ancelotti's key players.
Jude Bellingham arrived at Real Madrid this season and has landed on his feet. The Englishman is currently the top scorer of LaLiga EA Sports. Winner of the Golden Boy, he is the sensation of the season in Spain and Europe.
In attack on one of the wings we will have Vinicius who last season was Real Madrid's main offensive reference. Year after year we see how his performance improves.
He is the current winner of the LaLiga top scorer, although the Pole this year is not scoring as much as he would like, he is still a killer in the area. In this joint lineup the nine position goes to Lewandowski.
On the other side we have Rodrygo, a player with great talent who has shown time and time again what he is capable of. He was the author of the two goals in the Copa del Rey final that the whites won.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#eleven #combined #players #Barcelona #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply