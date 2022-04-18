Melissa Lobaton is an influencer who has become known for being one of the three daughters of Melissa Klug who are dedicated to advertising some ventures through their social networks. However, on this occasion, the young woman surprised her followers by revealing whose striking dresses she currently wears.

The young woman constantly communicates with her followers through the question boxes that are uploaded in the states of Instagram. In this way, it recommends brands of some things that you use during your day to day, such as clothes, food, services and more.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Lobatón worries her followers about her state of health: “I feel like I’m going to explode”

Melissa Lobatón is happy to wear clothes from Melissa Klug

On this occasion, the influencer Melissa Lobatón told her followers to ask her for a photo or video of what they wanted to know about her, and that was how a follower asked her about the wardrobe she wore on the day of her daughter’s baptism. sister Samahara Lobaton.

She answered revealing a secret: “It’s from my mom. She bought it in the US like four years ago, I think” . As it is known, the businesswoman Melissa Klug travels to the United States very often to vacation alone, as a couple or with her children.

YOU CAN SEE: Melissa Lobatón rules out participating in beauty contests: “They would attack me nothing else”

Melissa Lobatón rules out participating in a beauty contest

After the models Kyara Villanella, Alondra Huárac and Gaela Barraza received a wave of criticism for being three of the four winners of Miss Peru La Pre supposedly thanks to the recognized names of their parents, many characters from the Peruvian show business have spoken out respect to tell personal experiences and even show their position.

One of them was the influencer Melissa Lobatón, who at some point was thinking of entering the world of modeling. She was questioned by her followers on the subject, and clarified: “I think that I could not compete in a beauty pageant because, if I were to win or not, I feel that they would attack me nothing else. They would tell me ‘you only won because of your mom’ or things like that. Just imagine the little girls she’s attacking. How will they attack me?

Melissa Lobatón worried her followers by showing a physical ailment that afflicted her

The third daughter of Melissa Klug usually uses her social networks to express how she feels or to show her day to day; On this occasion, she took advantage of it to comment to her followers about a physical discomfort that kept her in a bad mood.

“My head hurts horribly. I have felt very heavy, very loaded, like I can’t even stand the truth and it’s because it hurts a lot back here. My head has started to throb and I feel like I’m going to explode inside, “said Melissa Lobatón.

Melissa Lobatón bothers by questions about her sisters

The young influencer communicates daily with her followers and, through a series of questions and answers on Instagram, she confessed that she is uncomfortable answering questions about her sisters and the supposed distance between them.

“What happened to your sisters? Why don’t you share with them anymore? ”, Was the question in her stories. To which the youngest daughter of Melissa Klug replied: “It is something that I am going to answer and that it will be the last time that this topic is touched on me because, in truth, there are thousands of messages that I have about this.”