Home page World

Split

The mask requirement in the USA has been extended several times, most recently until the beginning of May. © Wang Ying/XinHua/dpa

At the beginning of 2021, the US health authority CDC ordered that mouth and nose protection must be worn on public transport. A Florida judge has now declared this regulation invalid.

Tampa/Washington – In the USA, for the time being, corona masks are no longer compulsory on public transport. A federal judge declared the rule invalid.

The CDC, the national health authority, exceeded its powers with the corresponding order, according to the decision of the Florida state judge. The procedure for such regulations had not been followed. The Tampa court overturned the ruling and referred it back to the Board of Health. For the time being, passengers on planes, trains and other means of transport will no longer have to wear masks.

A government official said: “The authorities are reviewing the decision and considering possible further steps.” For the time being, the mask requirement decreed by the CDC is no longer in force. The Transport Security Authority (TSA) will initially no longer enforce the regulation. However, the CDC still recommends wearing masks on public transport.

more on the subject Numerous corona protection measures are coming to an end Courts in Hesse are initially sticking to the mask requirement Different reactions to regained freedoms

President Joe Biden made masks compulsory on public transport shortly after taking office in January 2021. A few days later, the CDC health authority ordered that mouth and nose protection must be worn on airplanes, ships, ferries, trains, subways, buses, taxis and similar means of transport. The obligation also applies in airports, train stations and ports. The regulation was extended several times, most recently until the beginning of May. In recent months there has been increasing resistance, including from airlines. dpa