Melissa Klugalready a well-known face of the local show business, has maintained affective ties with popular figures, such as soccer players Abel Lobatón and ex-selection player Jefferson Farfán.

At the beginning of the new millennium, she found love with Raúl Marquina, as a result of this romance she had the eldest of her descendants, Gianella. She knows the details of the relationship that “Blanca de Chucuito” had with the father of her daughter. Also, find out what he does.

How was the romance between Melissa Klug and Raúl Marquina?

When Melissa Klug had a love affair with Raúl Marquina, she was still in high school. They both conceived her first daughter when she was 14 and 26, that is, Marquina was 12 years older than Melissa.

Although little was known about the romance they had, it was known through the local media that Raúl Marquina was Abel Lobatón’s best friend, with whom Klug would have an affair two years later and his heiress Samahara Lobatón.

Regarding the union, Raúl Marquina slipped the information that while he was with Melissa Klug, he had a relationship for about three years with another woman, so they finally ended their relationship.

Despite the short bond and the difficulty of her pregnancy, Klug, when she was interviewed by Beto Ortiz, on the “EVDLV” program, said that Gianella’s father was always present for her little girl. Both assumed responsibility and took charge, despite the first discomfort of the now businesswoman’s family, for which they are cordially close.

What does Raúl Marquina, ex-partner of Melissa Klug, do?

In the year 2000, when he began his relationship with Melissa Klug, Raúl Marquina was a businessman. This occupation would have been maintained until today, since according to him, he appears on his social networks, he is working as general manager at Showbiz Peru.

Likewise, among other activities, Raúl Marquina, in the last 2022 Regional and Municipal Elections, unsuccessfully ran for mayor of the Bellavista district for the Faith in Peru party, led by Álvaro Paz de la Barra.