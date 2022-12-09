Medium molecules today announced a major defection within the team, with thedeparture of Kareem Ettouney which has always been a mainstay for the PlayStation studio, being co-founder and artistic director of the team.

The news was reported by Media Molecule with a tweet from its official Twitter account, explaining that Ettouney has decided to follow new paths and that a special greeting will also be made with a livestream event in January.

“Kareem Ettouney, co-founder and art director of Media Molecole, has decided to leave the team,” reads the message. “Since day one, Kareem has been instrumental in defining the look, feel and, no doubt, the very ethos of who we are and do at Media Molecule. We will be forever grateful to him for all he has done for us and the our community, will leave us at the beginning of 2023″.

However, as the team reports, “it wouldn’t be right to let Kareem leave without a personal greeting from the community”, which is why a livestream which will be aired on January 17, 2023 to say goodbye to Ettouney and also to talk about Dreams and the projects that have impressed him the most.

As far as we know at the moment, Media Molecule is still busy supporting dreams and no other projects have been announced from the UK team at PlayStation Studios, but it’s possible they’re also working on something new, which according to some sightings could be a live service game for PS5.

Furthermore, a version specifically designed for PS5 of Dreams has not yet been announced, nor its conversion for PC which would be highly anticipated by a good number of users.