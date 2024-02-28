The famous Peruvian businesswoman, Melissa Klug, has left all her Instagram followers amazed after sharing, for the first time, the face of her daughter Cayetana when celebrating her three months of life. The publication, which quickly filled with likes and comments, shows the little girl in a series of photographs that highlight her remarkable resemblance to her father, Jesús Barco. This act has been a long-awaited moment for the couple's fans, who have closely followed the evolution of the relationship between Klug and Barco and were eager to meet the new member of the family.

Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco shared dedications for their daughter. Photo: Instagram / Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco

What message did Melissa Klug give on Instagram for her daughter's 3 months?

In an emotional post on his Instagram account, Melissa Klug shared three adorable photographs of her daughter Cayetana, one for each month of life, accompanied by a tender message that expressed her love and happiness for the growth of her “chubby girl.” The businesswoman did not hesitate to highlight Cayetana's great resemblance to Jesús Barco, which caused a wave of comments that highlighted the beauty and tenderness of her little girl. It didn't take long for Klug's followers to fill the publication with messages of love and good wishes for the family.

For his part, Jesús Barco, Cayetana's proud father, also took to his social networks to share his joy. Although more reserved regarding the exposure of his private life, Barco could not resist the occasion and published a tender photograph where he sees himself as a little girl, accompanied by a message that reflects his immense love and commitment as a father. This gesture has allowed the couple's followers to obtain a more intimate view of their relationship and the co-parenting they exercise.

Melissa Klug received congratulations and good wishes from her followers. Photo: Instagram/Melissa Klug

Melissa Klug and Jesús Barco would have resumed their relationship

After several comings and goings, Melissa Klug and Jesus Barco They have decided to give their love a new chance. The couple, who had kept their relationship away from the spotlight in recent months, now show a stronger union, focused on their family and especially their daughter Cayetana. This new chapter in their lives has generated speculation and comments among their followers, who hope that this time the relationship remains solid for the well-being of their daughter and the entire family.

Samahara Lobatón, daughter of Melissa Klug, pointed out that both will get married very soon, and that Jesús Barco has a good relationship with Klug's family. “More than being my mother's boyfriend or her future husband, he is a very important person for us. “They have been engaged for years.”he noted.

