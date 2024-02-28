In the Peruvian music scene, few names resonate with as much strength and tradition as Serrano Heart. This group, originally from Piura, has managed to capture the hearts of millions throughout its more than three decades of history. With a vibrant mix of cumbia and Andean rhythms, Corazón Serrano has not only set the musical pulse of a nation, but has also taken his distinctive sound beyond Peruvian borders.

The recent 31st anniversary of Serrano Heart It was a party of music, lights and joy, which reaffirmed the power and popularity of the group. The event not only served to commemorate more than three decades of success, but also to demonstrate the band's ability to bring together people of all ages and backgrounds. The stage, equipped with cutting-edge lighting and design technology, along with the presence of special guests, created a magical atmosphere that captured the essence of the celebration. La República spoke with Leodan Guerrero, general producer of the event, who told more details about this memorable event.

Corazón Serrano was applauded by his loyal followers. Photo: Instagram/Corazón Serrano

—We saw on social media that the concert for their anniversary was held in style with a truly impressive stage. Congratulations! Those lights are a luxury.

-Yes, thank you very much. Satisfied with the result, we have been planning it for months, and we know that the public liked it, which is in the end what matters to us.

—About this job, how many days did it take you to set up the stage? Because it is totally different from the one they put together in the Exhibition Park.

—It was two weeks of assembly, between structures, screens, lights, sound, fireworks, and more… It was different from the exhibition park, there it was four days, because it was assembled on top of what is already there.

—How many people carried out the job?

—Devising it together with the team, it took five or six months, and it was executed with more than 200 people.

—Has there been a stage production like this before in Peru?

—Yes, but I don't remember anything other than Group 5, which was spectacular.

—When did it cost approximately?

—A 7-digit number, but every sun was worth it.

Corazón Serrano stage for its anniversary. Photo: Instagram/Corazón Serrano

—What model were you inspired by?

—We are inspired every day to be better, to take our music further, and for the public to always be happy.

Corazón Serrano celebrated an unforgettable show

The anniversary was a milestone in Corazón Serrano's career and a testament to her lasting impact on Peruvian music. The quality of the production and the energy of the show reflect the professionalism and dedication that have characterized the group over the years.

Their legacy is measured in the influence they have had on the country's music industry and the way they have touched the lives of their followers. Furthermore, their constant search for innovation has allowed them to remain relevant in the industry, adapting their songs to changes in public tastes and musical trends.