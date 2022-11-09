In July 2020, Paul Villanueva, beloved comedian better known as Melcochita, made a complaint public. This involves a well-known radio station that has not complied, up to now, with the payment for its services. At that time, the debt contemplated 4 months of remuneration, which amounted to an amount of approximately 10,000 soles.

According to Marshmallow, the media outlet defaulted on his salary due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, more than two years later, he still has not found a solution and affirms that he will proceed legally in search of justice.

“I worked more than 10 years for that radio, the debt is 200,000 soles”, he said to Trome. Similarly, he assured that the problem affects her mental health due to her age and concerns as a result of the issues that she has to pay for.

Melcochita continues to work despite the problems

Paul Villanueva does not decline despite the fact that the 200,000 soles owed to him have not yet been paid. For this reason, he continues to look for a way to survive in the middle and also economically. Thus, he announced that he is working on a new movie in which he will share roles with his colleague. Miguelito Barraza.

“I’m taking this opportunity to get the nail out,” he said. Marshmallow, in reference to a production that he previously starred in and in which apparently it did not go as expected. She even assured that she was not paid “not a single sun” for her participation.

Miguelito “El chato” Barraza is a comedian with years of experience and friendship with “Melcochita”. Photo: capture/ Instagram/ Melcochita

The time Melcochita lost in “The Value of Truth”

In 2014, the artist Marshmallow participated in the program “The Value of Truth” beto ortiz. On that occasion, the comedian sat for the second time in the dreaded red chair. Everything indicated that he could win the jackpot, until the unexpected happened.

Faced with the question that questioned whether he showed his love to his children with money, Paul Villanueva he said no”. However, the famous polygraph took his answer as false, which caused him to lose.