Bandai Namco announced the release date from Tales of Symphonia Remastered with a new one trailerwhich shows something of the remastered version of the famous JRPG of the long Namco series as well as bringing back the launch set for February 17, 2023 on PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

Announced with a trailer during Nintendo Direct in September, the game is a re-edition with updated graphics adapted to high definition of the classic originally released on Nintendo Gamecube. The contents are basically the same, with a general overhaul of the technical aspect to keep it up to date.

In fact, doubts have already appeared on this front since, according to what is reported by Bandai Namco, the game will go to 30 FPS on PS4, Switch and Xbox One while on GameCube it was at 60 fps. In any case, let’s wait to see it in action before judging.

The world of Sylvarant is controlled by the sinister Desians. To stop them, the Chosen One must reach the top of the Tower of Salvation. Lloyd travels with Colette, current Chosen One and her childhood friend, in this classic action RPG. The fate of two interconnected worlds hangs in the balance.

Tales of Symphonia Remastered allows you to join forces with up to three friends locally and take on powerful opponents in battles that combine the classic features of the Tales of series combat system in real time, with the ability to combine hundreds of special attacks and spells.