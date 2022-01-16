Marco Melandri now change version. The former MotoGP and WSBK rider, today a television commentator, yesterday ended up in the middle of a media and political storm due to his statements regarding Covid, green pass and pandemic. The Italian, during an interview given to the site in recent days mowmag.com, had lashed out harshly against the method with which the government is managing the emergency linked to the new increase in infections, pointing the finger in particular against green certification and its strengthening. In particular, a sentence in which the Ravenna-born claimed to have voluntarily taken the virus in order to obtain the green pass without having to carry out the vaccination cycle had caused a sensation.

These words had aroused indignation not only in public opinion, but also in the political world. The undersecretary of the Ministry of the Interior Carlo Sibilia in fact he defined “the behavior and the message undoubtedly unworthy and dangerous”. Yesterday evening, however, the reply of ‘Macio’ arrived, who partially retracted his words, defining the one about Covid taken “on purpose” simply a joke. “I am back in a huge hurricane – said in a video message posted on his Instagram profile Melandri – and for an ironic phrase “.

“Mine was really a joke – he added – because when I found myself in contact with a person who was negative he said to me ‘look probably yesterday I saw a positive’ I answered him with a joke ‘okay then I take the Covid so I will have the green pass, I take it out of necessity‘. This is what I really said, I would never really go somewhere with someone who had Covid to get me sick, I wouldn’t even recommend it to my worst enemy. I’m sorry if my words have been misinterpreted, once again I’m in it and I’ll pay the consequences “.