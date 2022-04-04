It seems that part of Hollywood is already tired of hearing about Will Smith. A week after the incident at the Oscars, much has been said about this case. Most of the actors have expressed their discontent with the slap, while others simply do not wish to talk about it anymore. One of these people is Mel Gibson, who cut short an interview to not talk about the infamous slap.

Recently, Gibson, star of films like Lethal Weapon, was interviewed by Fox News about the upcoming release of the film Father Stu, which is starring this actor. Although the conversation with the journalist from this television network began in a very traditional way, the last question was related to the Will Smith incident. Hearing these words, Gibson was uncomfortable, and asked to end the conversation without even responding.

While some people may criticize Gibson for being rude to the interviewer, the truth is that the question about Smith was out of placeand it had nothing to do with the talk related to Father Stu. In this way, one of the attendees of the video call took control, and simply said goodbye.

On related topics, Netflix suspends production on a Will Smith movie. Similarly, the actor has resigned from the Academy.

Considering that Mel Gibson has had an even more complicated history with the world of Hollywood, it’s likely that the actor simply dodged the question to get himself into trouble. However, there is also the possibility that, like many, the actor is already tired of talking about this topic.

Via: Jesse Watters Primetime