Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are visiting Canada, where they attended a hockey game between the Canucks and the Sharks, an event in which the son of the British king, Charles III, was in charge of throwing the puck for start the game. However, the spotlight fell on the Duchess of Sussex, who She wore jewelry by Cartier and Lorraine Schwartz, worth close to US$72,600.

While Prince Harry participated in the opening of the matchin a public event that served to draw attention to the next edition of the Invictus Games, which will be held in Whistler and Vancouver in 2025, Meghan Markle enjoyed the scene from a box, accompanied by her friend Markus Anderson.

For this night of hockey at Rogers Arena, the Duchess wore a monochrome look, who left the spotlight on her jewelry, which was considered by some to be excessive for attending a sporting event. Meghan wore a black sweater that she paired with Altuzarra pants. As accessories, she wore a Bottega Veneta belt and a Max Mara Lilia coat, which costs US$6,250, at Harrods.

The former actress of Suits, added a sparkling touch to her sophisticated outfit with Cartier jewelry. Around her neck, She wore a Juste Un Clou choker, in yellow gold with diamonds, which has a price of US$16,200, according to the official site of the French house. On her wrists, Meghan wore the iconic Love bracelet, which costs $11,900, and the Tank watch, from the same brand, available for $26,000. For tonight, the duchess also chose a diamond bracelet from Lorraine Schwartz’s Against Evil Eye collection, which, according to the designer’s site, costs $18,500.

The jewelry worn by Meghan Markle caught the attention of viewers during the broadcast of the game between the Canucks and the Sharks.

Harry and Meghan Markle: a night of celebration



The famous couple, who live in California, enjoyed the match between the Vancouver Canucks and the San Jose Sharks, which ended three to one, favoring the locals. When the end of the game was announced, Harry and Meghan put down their drinks and stood to celebrate and dance to the beat of Don’t You Forget About Me, by Simple Minds. Thus they closed a perfect night, which coincidentally coincided with the 21st anniversary of the time Queen Elizabeth II threw the puck to start the game between these same teams, in 2002.