With everything and the ups and downs that the goalkeeper Miguel Jimenez has had throughout his time as a starter at Club Deportivo Guadalajara, the Mexican has remained in the institution and despite all his value in the market he has gone up, since we must also take into account that previously He came from being a substitute and his activity was minimal.
The red and white youth squad received his first opportunity to be part of the first team in the Matias Almeyda where he was second goalkeeper, after the departure of Antonio Rodriguezand was later sent to Second Division teams so that he could have rhythm with Coras Tepic and Tampico Madero. since the competition was very complicated.
However, the light at the end of the tunnel came for him due to the inconsistencies of Antonio Rodriguez upon his return alongside Raul Gudiño who did not want to renew with the club and was sent to the bench so that the ‘Wacho‘ received his opportunity and gained experience in the top circuit.
According to data from Transfermarkt, Jimenez has been increasing in value, since it is normal that from being a substitute to being a starter, it is going to be a factor and currently its value is 1.50 million euros.
Since the previous tournament there was talk that they were looking for a way out and that teams like FC Juárez were interested in him, however, he had no convincing offers.
Meanwhile, the ‘Wacho‘He hopes to have a good performance in the Liguilla where he is expected to remain as a starter when they face Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, November 29 and Saturday, December 2 in the quarterfinals.
