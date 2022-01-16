Nobody hit the six dozen of the Mega-sena contest 2,444, drawn this Saturday (15) in São Paulo. The numbers were 15, 17, 20, 35, 37 and 43.

The draw was held at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at Tietê Bus Terminal. The estimate for the next contest, on Wednesday (19), is R$ 16 million.

58 players hit the corner and will each receive R$ 30,313.67. The court had 3,161 winners, with an individual prize of R$ 794.59.

Bets can be placed until 7pm at lottery houses, on the Loterias Caixa portal and on the Loterias Caixa app. Bank customers can use Internet Banking Caixa.

The value of the single bet is R$ 4.50.

