Prince Harry wants to go to court to get police protection when he visits the UK. The Duke of Sussex is calling for a judicial review of a government decision in London, British news agency PA reported on Sunday. The Home Office had therefore refused to provide police officers for Harry’s security, although the prince wanted to pay for the costs of the operation himself.

“The UK will always be the home of Prince Harry,” said a statement from Harry’s lawyers. He wishes that his wife and children would also be safe in Great Britain. Without police protection, however, the family is taking “too great a personal risk” when visiting Great Britain.

Chased by paparazzi

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan retired from their royal duties in April 2020 and now live in the United States with their two young children. On a visit to the UK last summer, Harry’s car was followed by paparazzi as he left a charity event in London. The next day, he and his older brother William unveiled a statue of their mother Diana, who died while fleeing paparazzi in Paris in 1997, in the garden of Kensington Palace.

Harry’s lawyers pointed out in their statement that Harry’s family had also faced “well-documented threats from neo-Nazis and extremists” in recent years.

A UK government spokesman declined to comment on the case. The protections for celebrities in the UK are good and “proportionate”. Detailed information on this could not be provided because it “could affect the safety of individuals”.