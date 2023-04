Bets can be placed until 7 pm at lottery outlets, on the Caixa portal or via the bank’s application

Scheduled to be drawn at 8 pm this Saturday (April 8, 2023), the Mega-Sena contest 2,581 can pay a prize of R$ 47 million to the winners.

A single bet, with 6 tens, costs R$ 4.50.

Bets can be placed until 19:00, in lottery houses accredited by Caixa Econômica, at bank portal or via the app.

With information from Brazil Agency.