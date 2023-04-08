WWE, in scandal: promote fight with concentration camp images

The WWE organizers got into a tremendous controversy, World Wrestling Entertainment, wrestling when promoting one of his long-awaited fights.

WWE was embroiled in a scandal after in one of the videos to promote the WrestleMania XXXIX fight between Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio, they used an image of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

Before the fight, some images of the concentration camp were transmitted and Dominik says:

“You think this is a game to me. I served a hard time. And I survived.” Then the image ofthe place where More than a million people were killed in the Holocaust.

The image was not funny at all but instead generated total outrage, which led to the organization publicly apologizing

“We had no knowledge of what was being shown. As soon as we found out, it was removed immediately,” the wrestling company said in a message sent to The Washington Post newspaper.

On the Twitter account of Auschwitz Memorial they regretted what happened with a forceful message indicating that this could not be called an editing error.

“The fact that the Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call ‘an editing error.’ Exploiting the site that became a symbol of a huge human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all the victims of Auschwitz”, shared the official Twitter account of the place.

