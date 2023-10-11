This October 10, a new draw was held for the Mega Millions lottery, which offered a pot of US$20,000,000. Among the winners, an important part managed to multiply their prize thanks to the purchase of the Megaplier, a more expensive ticket than the regular one, which delivers a larger sum of money to those who manage to match the numbers.

Drawings take place on Tuesdays and Fridays of each week, at 11 pm Eastern and 8 pm Pacific. Sales are made in 45 states USA and gives the possibility of trying your luck and having the chance to win a million-dollar sum.

Mega Millions result for October 10

On its official website, the lottery reported that the Winning numbers of the Mega Millions They were 3-8-17-46-63-7, with the last number corresponding to the Mega Ball. The first prize, which could win the total jackpot of US$20,000,000, was left vacant, while a player managed to win the second, which required matching the first five numbers and awarded US$1,000,000.

The winning numbers for October 10 See also Alves reveals his "favorite coach"! Photo: Mega Millions website

How to play the Mega Millions lottery in the USA?

Tickets, which cost two dollars, can be purchased in different ways. With this payment, you must choose five different numbers between 1 and 70 for the white balls and then one more between 1 and 25 for the golden Mega Ball, which has a higher value than the rest. Tickets are purchased in person at authorized lottery agencies.

How to win Mega Millions lottery prizes?

To win the total jackpot, all six numbers must be matched. However, prizes are also awarded for smaller combinations, which increase in value if they hit the golden ball.

To multiply your winnings, you can choose to buy the Megaplier, a ticket that costs an extra dollar but multiplies your acquired winnings by three.

How to play the Mega Millions lottery in Colombia?

The regulations of the american lottery It does not establish that you have to be a North American citizen to play or collect a prize, so it is possible to play from Colombia and other countries. To do it virtually, there are two ways: with a third party or through a bet.

The first involves contacting a lottery agent who will go in person to buy the ticket. The disadvantage in this case is that the messenger will charge a commission on the eventual prize that the user wins.

The other possibility involves betting the Winning numbers on a platform, as if it were a sports bet. In this case there will be no ticket, but the chances of winning a prize are the same.