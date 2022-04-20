A couple of days ago a couple of Game Boy, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance emulators were leaked for nintendo switch online. However, this is not all the information that was shared without the authorization of the Big N. Recently, A list of classic games that could be coming to the NES app was also discovered.

In the same filtration of Game Boy emulators, an image was found that shows us Mega Man, Contra, Castlevania games and Tetris in the NES app for Switch Online. These are titles that are not yet available on the service, although this may change in the future.

Now, the interesting thing is that this image is from October 2019, so there is a possibility that this was only part of Nintendo’s plans, and the contracts with Capcom and Konami were not carried out. However, there is also the possibility that we will see these games in the future.

Considering that the latest games are some pretty dark experiences, The first theory is probably the best one.. You can learn more about the leak of Game Boy emulators here. Similarly, a new update has arrived on the Switch.

Editor’s note:

It is very likely that these games will not come to Switch Online. With the exception of Tetris, you can get Mega Man, Konami, and Contra collections offered by these games on Switch. These were surely Nintendo’s original plans. In case this is a look into the future, it sounds very strange that something as iconic as Mega Man 2 is still on this service, but Mappy-Land Yes.

Via: Go Nintendo