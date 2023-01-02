“The budget cap sanction will hurt us, but we will have a good start“. Max Verstappen he is convinced that he can start off on the right foot in defending his title in 2023, despite the 10% fewer hours in the wind tunnel and CFD simulations established by the FIA ​​as a penalty for breaking the cost ceiling in 2021.

Adrian Newey for his part, he stressed that if the Red Bull technicians are good at not wasting even one hour available with useless components, then the Milton Keynes team will be able to make up for the reduction in hours with intelligence, which is already affected by the fact that the first place in the Constructors’ standings makes Red Bull the team with the least time available for development right from the start.

As underlined by Verstappen, the RB19 will already have an ace up its sleeve compared to its sister capable of winning 17 of the 22 races staged in 2022, or a body that according to today’s edition of the The Sports Gazette will weigh three kilos less compared to that of the RB18. The slimming cure was the secret of Red Bull’s growth in terms of competitiveness in 2022 and the lightened chassis was potentially already ready for Singapore, but then it was kept in store most likely so as not to increase the risk of exceeding the budget cap. ‘ in 2022 after the 2021 case exploded.

In the analysis by Paolo Filisetti, in addition to the lightened body, the emphasis is placed on the meticulous work carried out by the Red Bull technicians in the rear area of ​​the car to further increase the benefits guaranteed by the ground effect: “The gearbox, thanks to a different placement of the suspension elements, will have less narrowing, increasing the section of the Venturi channels – reads on the Rosea – the layout of the sides will maintain strong points of contact with 2022, but will be characterized by a refinement of the ‘double bottom’, thanks to an extension towards the rear of the sidecut at their base. A single-seater that will only apparently not surprise in terms of shape, but which will instead constitute a radical evolution of the world champion RB18”.