“365 days” premiered in Netflix and the controversy did not take long to make it one of his most popular films in 2020. Now, a sequel has come to streaming and has once again positioned itself among the most viewed titles in the Top 10 on the platform. Part of its success, in addition to the sexual scenes that are shown, is thanks to its protagonists, especially Michel Morrone.

The Italian actor brings to life Massimo Torricelli, a character that has also become the main role in the fantasies of thousands of viewers. In that sense, and beyond the shocking ending left by “That day”, many are interested in knowing more about the life of Morrone and what’s in the future for him. Here we tell you.

Michele Morrone: the rage of Netflix

Born on October 3, 1990 in Melegnano, Italy, Michele Morrone He was clear that he wanted to dedicate himself to the world of entertainment, especially acting. With this in mind, he studied performing arts at the Teatro Fraschini Di Pavia, whose base allowed him to start on stage first.

After that, he began to get leading roles in plays, while combining his time to do castings in other types of proposals. This is how she started with some roles for film and TV.

Michele Morrone is a 31-year-old Italian actor. Photo: diffusion

One of his first works for the big screen was the short film “Who’s the beast”, and other projects followed such as “Medici”, where he shared scenes with Richard Madden (Ikaris in “Eternals”).

However, it was not until 2020 that he tasted the honey of success with the premiere of “365 days”, the first installment of the erotic saga that brought him international fame. In fact, it has been confirmed that he will return for the third part, and his fans could not be happier.

Michele Morrone will play Massimo Torricelli again in the third part of “365 days”. Photo: diffusion

As for his next appearances, the IMDb portal indicates that we can see him in “Duetto”, a drama that is currently in post-production with a view to a premiere in 2022, and where he will give life to Marcello Bianchini, a ‘singer-songwriter’ Italian.

However, he is not only dedicated to being an actor, since his other passion is music. In this way, his talent in this area has allowed him to release some singles and even participate in the soundtrack of “365 days”, with the song “Feel it”.

What is the relationship between Michele Morrone and Simone Sussina?

Morrone Y Simone Susinna (‘Nacho’ Matos in fiction) caught the attention of the media in June 2021, as the first of them uploaded a photograph hugging his aforementioned co-star. Automatically, the press began to speculate that there would be a more than friendly relationship between the two interpreters.

Nevertheless, Michelle He decided to clarify the situation and separated any closeness with his colleague beyond a fraternal and work affection.

“He became a good friend, we are like brothers . (…) I am very supportive of the LGTBIQ+ community, but we are talking about a normal photo. I am not coming out as gay,” she shared through her social media (via Cosmopolitan).