Tuesday, May 3, 2022
Skiing The Russian Olympic champion supported Putin and the West flinched – now responding to the criticism: “Did you really expect anything else from me?”

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 3, 2022
in World Europe
In her eulogy, Veronika Stepanova said she believed in Russia’s victory in the war in Ukraine.

Gone are the days made a breakthrough in the international cross-country skiing in the winter and anchored the victory of the team of the Russian Olympic Committee in the Beijing Olympics Veronika Stepanova supported last week by the Russian president Vladimir Putiniawhen the Olympic winners were celebrated in the Kremlin.

Among other things, Stepanova, 21, said Russia had grown into a “strong, proud and courageous country”. In her eulogy, Stepanova also said she believed in Russia’s victory in the war in Ukraine.

Stepanova’s statements raised a storm of protest on social media, as well as among rivals. On Tuesday, Stepanova responded to the criticism with her Instagram account and directed her message to Western journalists who wanted more comments.

“My answer to all of you: Did you really expect anything else from me? (…) Let me tell you something: we Russians want the best for our country. ”

