They warned Medvedev, who is currently the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, that Moscow is capable of sending all its enemies into the eternal fires of hell.

Medvedev, who once described himself as a modernist liberal when he served as president from 2008 to 2012, said Moscow was fighting “crazy Nazi drug addicts” in Ukraine backed by Westerners who he said were “salivating from disintegration”.

In a message marking Russia’s National Unity Day, Medvedev said Russia has various weapons that include the ability to “send all our enemies to hell”.

Medvedev said, “The weapons of Satan… are intertwined lies. Our weapon is the truth. That is why our cause is the truth. Therefore, victory will be ours!”

Ukraine and the West have repeatedly denied Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claim that Ukraine is ruled by fascists who persecute Russian speakers. For their part, they assert that the war reflects Russia’s brutal appetite for territorial control.

On the other hand, and on the battle front in Ukraine, the Russian Ministry of Health said that one person was killed and two wounded as a result of Ukrainian shelling targeting the Ukrainian province of Kherson.

And the pro-Russian local authorities in Donetsk announced that one person had been killed and more than 10 wounded as a result of Ukrainian shelling on the region.