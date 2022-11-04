Usa 2024, Donald Trump towards re-nomination: “Get ready”

“Be ready”. Donald Trump is preparing a new descent into the field despite two federal investigations linked to his (so far) only term as president of the United States. “To make our country safe, glorious and successful, I very, very, very likely will do it again”, so Trump commented on the increasingly concrete hypothesis of a reappointment during a rally in Iowa in view of the crucial midterm vote on November 8th.

The tycoon’s re-nomination would not go unnoticed by the Justice Department, which is considering appointing a special prosecutor in case Trump once again chooses to run for the presidential elections. According to reports from CNN, the “special counsel” should oversee the two investigations against the former president, which will become more and more alive once the electoral campaign for the mid-term elections is over. The investigation concerns his alleged attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, which culminated in allegations in the assault on the Washington Congress headquarters, and the handling of classified documents seized at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida. According to the broadcaster’s sources, the Justice Department is considering whether the appointment of a special prosecutor could protect the department from allegations of persecuting political opponents of the Biden administration.