One wanted to try to return to the levels that compete, the other, after having breathed the air of the summit, wants to try again to take it. Daniil Medvedev continues his race towards the semifinals that would guarantee him, given the absence of Novak Djokovic, to return to number 1 in the world. Andy Murray instead stops. Disappointed, aware that the glories of the past, after the double hip operation, will never return. The Russian wiped out the Scot in two sets 6-4 6-2, and is now waiting for the winner between Cristian Garin and Pedro Martinez: “It was a good match – said Daniil, stopped in the second round in Indian Wells by Gael Monfils -. “I’m happy not to have had any break points to save against a player who is still extraordinary.” See also REINFORCEMENTS: The 2 Olympic medalists that Rayados could sign for 2022

With Lendl – Ivan Lendl has reappeared in Murray’s box, who the Scotsman has returned to the team to help him in the season on grass where he dreams of becoming great again. The Miami audience is also on the side of old Andy. “In the days when you serve so well – Medvedev said after the match -, your opponent doesn’t feel so free in response and this helps. The match was much more balanced and tough in the first set, but in situations like this, the Your opponent knows you’ll hit him some aces, he’s under pressure even in his batting turns. That’s what usually happens. Then the second set was easier. “

Fognini and Sinner – Meanwhile, tomorrow Jannik Sinner and Fabio Fognini return to the field in search of the second round. The 20-year-old South Tyrolean, n.11 in the world ranking, struggled a lot to get the better of the Finnish Emil Ruusuvuori, 71 in the world, to whom he canceled 3 match points in the tie break of the third set. This time he faces the Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta, n.19 of the ranking who won in three struggled sets the only previous one, in the quarters on the fast indoor Rotterdam in 2020. The match between Fabio Fognini n.34 of the ranking and Nick promises to be spectacular. Kyrgios. Fabio played a good match won in comeback against the Japanese Taro Daniel, while the Australian, who fell to 102 in the ranking, left just three games to Andrey Rublev, # 7. Nick won the previous one in two sets, also in Miami 4 years ago. See also Medvedev described the relationship between NATO and Russia with the words "exhausted the limits of retreat"

March 26, 2022

