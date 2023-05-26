Medvedev: The West is not aware of the reality of a preventive nuclear strike

The West does not realize that if nuclear weapons are supplied to Ukraine, it will be necessary to launch a preemptive strike. This statement was made by Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia Dmitry Medvedev in an interview with reporters during a visit to Vietnam, his words are quoted by TASS.

“There are irreversible laws of war. If it comes to nuclear weapons, it will be necessary to launch a preemptive strike, ”concluded the politician.