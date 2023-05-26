Marialuisa Jacobelli, bikini and thong: hot pool

“All I do is upgrade” (All I do is upgrade), writes Marialuisa Jacobelli on Instagram. The sports journalist gives breathtaking shots (with her screaming shapes) to her millions of fans (we have 2.7 million of her as followers) who follow her with love every day. First of all the photo in the pool that warms the temperature of the water and the hearts of the supporters: black bikini and thong (look here in the gallery), Jacobelli is literally a dream.

Marialuisa Jacobelli, her book ‘Now it’s me’

Not just social media and sports. Marialuisa Jacobelli recently also presented her book ‘Now I am-Dangerous story of a wrong meeting’ (published by Rizzoli). “For all women, for those who feel oppressed, for those who look in the mirror and no longer recognize themselves, for those who are in a relationship that destroys them, for those who feel insecure or fragile, for those who are afraid, for those who is canceled, for those who have lost themselves. This book is for all of you. I hope you like it and give you the necessary strength not to let anyone step on you”.

