After land and even yachts became commercialized in the Metaverse, it is not surprising that BMW has chosen the virtual environment to launch its most innovative model so far. On Monday (24), the German automaker inserted a real car – the BMW iX – in a “gamefied” environment, with augmented and extended reality interactions.

The strategy anticipated the vehicle’s visual, sustainability and innovation resources before it hits in-person stores. “The BMW iX is an intelligent car, which updates itself automatically via the internet and with features that combine Machine Learning and AI”, said the head of Marketing and CRM at BMW do Brasil, Jorge Junior. “It is a symbol of a new era of premium mobility.”



With two electric motors and four-wheel drive, the xDrive50 model has a power equivalent to 500 horsepower, which takes it from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds. The range is 600 km on a full charge. If the exterior design prioritized aerodynamic efficiency, inside the design emphasis was on comfort. In addition to the stylish seat design, a 14.9” curved digital display joins the 12.3” information display, appearing to float above the dashboard. From R$ 655 thousand (xDrive40).

