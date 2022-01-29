Fanning rumors about an alleged Russian attack on Ukraine is beneficial to the Western partners of the current Ukrainian government, Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the political council of the Opposition Platform – For Life party, told Izvestia on January 29.

“First of all, this is beneficial to Western countries, NATO member countries and the United States, in order to build a certain influence on the US response, which was requested by the Russian Federation on issues of national security guarantees,” he said.

Medvedchuk is confident that the US and its allies are deliberately building a “real threat” in public opinion to avoid having to give the guarantees Russia demands. In Ukraine, this is beneficial to the country’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and his entourage, because by doing so he diverts attention from problems that “massively destroy Ukrainian citizens.”

“In matters of economy, social sphere. These are issues related to jobs and salaries. Issues related to prices, tariffs for housing and communal services and many others, including social security. War, fighting – everything distracts, ”the politician assures.

He believes that the agenda artificially imposed on the citizens of Ukraine has already knocked out all the pressing issues that require resolution by the authorities in the interests of citizens. In the first place today, both in the minds, and in conversations, and in the media, is the “Russian invasion”.

“These are the benefits and dividends that the Ukrainian government receives today, on the one hand, and on the other hand, the United States and its Western partners, representatives of NATO,” Medvedchuk summed up.

On January 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia was not going to start a war with Ukraine. Western countries and the United States “hysterically” develop the topic of the threat to Ukraine from the Russian Federation, the diplomat said. He clarified that it is necessary to force Ukraine to comply with the Minsk agreements, noting the importance of recognizing the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).

On January 24, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that the actions of the Kiev authorities indicate preparations for an offensive in the Donbass, this situation cannot but worry Russia. Against this background, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation called on NATO to influence Kiev so that the country’s authorities “do not even think about the possibility of a military settlement in Ukraine.”

In the Western media, articles have repeatedly appeared about the allegedly possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Against this background, American lawmakers are calling for tougher sanctions against Moscow. Russia has repeatedly rejected reports of an alleged possible invasion of Ukraine. On January 10, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow had no intentions to attack Ukraine and could not have it.